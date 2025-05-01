What was the main conclusion drawn from the Stanford Prison Experiment?
A
Physical punishment is the most effective way to maintain order in institutional settings.
B
Situational factors and assigned social roles can powerfully influence individual behavior, sometimes leading ordinary people to act in ways they would not normally consider.
C
Stressful situations have little impact on moral decision-making.
D
Personality traits are the primary determinants of aggressive behavior in stressful environments.
1
Identify the core focus of the Stanford Prison Experiment, which was to investigate how situational factors and assigned social roles influence individual behavior.
Understand that the experiment involved participants being randomly assigned roles of prisoners and guards in a simulated prison environment to observe behavioral changes.
Recognize that the main finding was that the environment and social roles had a powerful effect, causing participants to act in ways they typically would not, including abusive or submissive behaviors.
Note that this conclusion highlights the impact of situational pressures over inherent personality traits in shaping behavior, especially in institutional settings.
Summarize the main conclusion as: Situational factors and assigned social roles can powerfully influence individual behavior, sometimes leading ordinary people to act in ways they would not normally consider.
