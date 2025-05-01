Which of the following is an example of a stimulus-based definition of stress?
A
Developing high blood pressure due to chronic tension
B
Experiencing a major life event such as losing a job
C
Having difficulty coping with daily responsibilities
D
Feeling anxious before an important exam
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a stimulus-based definition of stress focuses on the external event or situation that triggers the stress response, rather than the internal reaction or outcome.
Review each option and identify whether it describes an external event (stimulus) or an internal response or consequence.
Recognize that 'Developing high blood pressure due to chronic tension' describes a physiological outcome, not the stimulus itself.
Note that 'Experiencing a major life event such as losing a job' describes a specific external event that can cause stress, fitting the stimulus-based definition.
Confirm that the other options ('Having difficulty coping with daily responsibilities' and 'Feeling anxious before an important exam') describe internal experiences or reactions, not the external stimulus.
