Experiencing anxiety due to financial difficulties
C
Feeling overwhelmed by a heavy workload
D
Suffering from chronic illness-related stress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of eustress: Eustress is a positive form of stress that can motivate and enhance performance, often associated with feelings of excitement and challenge.
Identify the emotional tone of each option: Determine whether the stress described is positive (eustress) or negative (distress).
Analyze 'Feeling excited before starting a new job': This reflects positive anticipation and motivation, which aligns with eustress.
Analyze 'Experiencing anxiety due to financial difficulties', 'Feeling overwhelmed by a heavy workload', and 'Suffering from chronic illness-related stress': These are examples of distress, which negatively impacts well-being.
Conclude that the example of eustress is 'Feeling excited before starting a new job' because it represents a positive, motivating stress response.
