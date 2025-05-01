Which factor can potentially increase a teenager's alcohol use?
A
Strong parental supervision
B
High levels of stress
C
Participation in school clubs
D
Positive peer relationships
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is identifying factors that influence a teenager's alcohol use. This involves recognizing environmental, social, and psychological influences.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of its typical impact on adolescent behavior. For example, strong parental supervision usually acts as a protective factor against risky behaviors like alcohol use.
Step 3: Consider how high levels of stress can affect teenagers. Stress can increase vulnerability to substance use as a coping mechanism, making it a potential risk factor.
Step 4: Evaluate participation in school clubs and positive peer relationships, which generally provide social support and structured activities that reduce the likelihood of alcohol use.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, high levels of stress is the factor most likely to increase a teenager's alcohol use, based on psychological research linking stress and substance use.
