Which of the following is considered the greatest risk factor for the development of burnout?
A
Engaging in regular physical exercise
B
Chronic workplace stress that is not successfully managed
C
Occasional exposure to stressful situations
D
Having a supportive social network
1
Understand the concept of burnout: Burnout is a psychological syndrome that results from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and reduced personal accomplishment.
Identify the nature of each option in relation to stress and burnout: Regular physical exercise is generally a protective factor against stress, occasional exposure to stressful situations is normal and usually manageable, and having a supportive social network is a known buffer against stress.
Recognize that chronic workplace stress, especially when unmanaged, leads to prolonged emotional strain and depletion of coping resources, which are key contributors to burnout.
Evaluate the options by considering which factor directly contributes to sustained stress without adequate recovery or support, which is essential in the development of burnout.
Conclude that among the options, chronic workplace stress that is not successfully managed is the greatest risk factor for burnout because it involves ongoing stress exposure without effective coping mechanisms.
