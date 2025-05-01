In developmental psychology, at which age range does the highest incidence of game-playing typically occur among children?
A
Between 2 and 6 years old
B
Between 12 and 15 years old
C
Between birth and 2 years old
D
Between 7 and 11 years old
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the developmental stages of children and how play behavior evolves during these stages.
Recognize that in early childhood (approximately 2 to 6 years old), children engage in more complex and imaginative play, often referred to as 'pretend play' or 'symbolic play', which is a peak period for game-playing.
Consider that before 2 years old, play is more exploratory and sensory-based, with less structured game-playing.
Note that between 7 and 11 years old, children engage in more rule-based games and social play, but the highest incidence of general game-playing is typically earlier.
Between 12 and 15 years old, play often shifts towards social and competitive games, but the frequency of general game-playing tends to decrease compared to early childhood.
