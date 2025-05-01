In cognitive psychology, which principle suggests that a speaker should aim to be simple, rather than complex, when communicating information?
A
The principle of dual coding
B
The principle of elaboration
C
The principle of cognitive dissonance
D
The principle of parsimony
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about principles in cognitive psychology related to communication and information processing.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each principle mentioned: the principle of dual coding involves using both verbal and visual information; the principle of elaboration involves adding details to enhance memory; the principle of cognitive dissonance relates to the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Step 3: Recognize that the principle of parsimony, also known as Occam's Razor in psychology, suggests that explanations or communications should be as simple as possible, avoiding unnecessary complexity.
Step 4: Connect the principle of parsimony to the idea that a speaker should aim to be simple rather than complex when communicating information, making it the best fit for the question.
Step 5: Conclude that the principle of parsimony is the correct answer because it emphasizes simplicity in communication, which aligns with the question's focus.
