According to psychological theories of emotion, which type of feedback is generally considered most helpful for a subordinate in a workplace setting?
A
Constructive feedback that focuses on specific behaviors and offers suggestions for improvement
B
No feedback at all to avoid hurting feelings
C
Critical feedback that highlights only mistakes
D
General praise without details about performance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of feedback in the workplace, which is information given to an individual about their performance or behavior with the goal of improvement or reinforcement.
Recognize that psychological theories of emotion emphasize the impact of feedback on motivation, self-esteem, and emotional well-being, which in turn affect performance.
Identify the types of feedback presented: no feedback, critical feedback focusing only on mistakes, general praise without specifics, and constructive feedback focusing on specific behaviors with suggestions for improvement.
Analyze how each type of feedback might influence a subordinate's emotions and motivation: no feedback may cause uncertainty, critical feedback may cause negative emotions, general praise may lack guidance, while constructive feedback provides clear, actionable information that supports growth.
Conclude that constructive feedback is generally considered most helpful because it balances emotional support with practical advice, fostering both positive emotions and effective performance improvement.
