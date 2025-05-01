Which of the following statements about aging is true according to theories of emotion?
A
Emotional experiences become less important as people age.
B
Older adults are unable to experience positive emotions.
C
Aging leads to a complete loss of emotional regulation abilities.
D
Older adults tend to experience fewer negative emotions and focus more on emotionally meaningful goals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question, which relates to theories of emotion and how emotional experiences change with aging.
Recall key psychological theories about aging and emotion, such as the Socioemotional Selectivity Theory, which suggests that as people age, they prioritize emotionally meaningful goals and experiences.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to these theories: for example, consider whether emotional experiences truly become less important or if older adults lose the ability to regulate emotions.
Recognize that research shows older adults often experience fewer negative emotions and focus more on positive, meaningful emotional goals, rather than losing emotional regulation or positive emotional experiences.
Conclude that the statement 'Older adults tend to experience fewer negative emotions and focus more on emotionally meaningful goals' aligns best with established psychological theories of emotion and aging.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah