Which of the following statements relating to stress is false?
A
The fight-or-flight response is a physiological reaction to perceived threats.
B
Acute stress can sometimes enhance performance in challenging situations.
C
Stress is always harmful and never has any positive effects.
D
Chronic stress can negatively impact physical health over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress in psychology, which refers to the body's response to any demand or challenge, involving both physiological and psychological components.
Step 2: Review the fight-or-flight response, which is a well-established physiological reaction to perceived threats, preparing the body to either confront or escape danger.
Step 3: Recognize that acute stress, which is short-term stress, can sometimes improve performance by increasing alertness and focus in challenging situations.
Step 4: Acknowledge that chronic stress, which is long-term stress, can have detrimental effects on physical health, such as weakening the immune system or increasing risk of illness.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by noting that stress is not always harmful; it can have positive effects such as motivating action and enhancing performance, so the statement 'Stress is always harmful and never has any positive effects' is false.
