If cognitive theories of panic disorder are correct, which of the following would most likely contribute to the onset of a panic attack?
A
Imbalance of neurotransmitters such as serotonin
B
Exposure to traumatic life events
C
Misinterpretation of bodily sensations as signs of imminent danger
D
Genetic predisposition to anxiety disorders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive theories of panic disorder focus on how individuals interpret their bodily sensations and thoughts, rather than biological or genetic causes alone.
Recognize that according to these theories, a key factor in the onset of a panic attack is the misinterpretation of normal bodily sensations (like increased heart rate or dizziness) as dangerous or life-threatening.
Compare the options given: neurotransmitter imbalance and genetic predisposition relate more to biological theories, while exposure to traumatic events relates to environmental factors but not specifically to cognitive misinterpretations.
Identify that the option 'Misinterpretation of bodily sensations as signs of imminent danger' aligns directly with the cognitive theory's emphasis on faulty appraisal processes triggering panic attacks.
Conclude that the cognitive theory suggests that it is this misinterpretation, rather than purely biological or environmental factors, that most likely contributes to the onset of a panic attack.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah