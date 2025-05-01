Which of the following pairs are both examples of cognitive skills?
A
Coordination and perception
B
Running and memory
C
Problem-solving and attention
D
Reading comprehension and reflexes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what cognitive skills are. Cognitive skills refer to the mental capabilities involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses. Examples include attention, memory, problem-solving, and reading comprehension.
Step 2: Review each pair and identify whether both items are cognitive skills. For example, 'coordination' is a physical skill, while 'perception' is a cognitive process.
Step 3: Analyze 'running and memory'. Running is a physical activity, whereas memory is a cognitive skill. Since both are not cognitive skills, this pair does not qualify.
Step 4: Consider 'problem-solving and attention'. Both problem-solving and attention are classic examples of cognitive skills, involving mental processes to manage information and focus.
Step 5: Evaluate 'reading comprehension and reflexes'. Reading comprehension is a cognitive skill, but reflexes are automatic physical responses, not cognitive skills. Therefore, this pair does not fully consist of cognitive skills.
