Which of the following techniques is most commonly used by an author to create an unsettling atmosphere of psychological suspense in cognitive psychology-themed literature?
A
Using detailed descriptions of physical settings without reference to characters' thoughts
B
Presenting events in strict chronological order with no ambiguity
C
Employing unreliable narrators to distort the reader's perception of reality
D
Focusing exclusively on external conflicts between characters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of psychological suspense, which often involves creating uncertainty or tension about what is real or true in the narrative.
Recognize that an unsettling atmosphere in cognitive psychology-themed literature is frequently achieved by manipulating the reader's perception, often through the mental states or perspectives of characters.
Evaluate each technique: detailed physical descriptions without character thoughts tend to set a scene but may not create psychological suspense; strict chronological order usually reduces ambiguity rather than increasing it; focusing only on external conflicts limits insight into internal psychological tension.
Identify that employing unreliable narrators is a common literary technique that distorts the reader's perception of reality, thereby generating psychological suspense by making the truth ambiguous or uncertain.
Conclude that the use of unreliable narrators aligns best with the goal of creating an unsettling psychological atmosphere, as it directly affects how the reader interprets events and characters' mental states.
