‚Äúhow do you know that she liked her new home?‚Äù is an example of which type of question commonly used in cognitive psychology research?
A
A rhetorical question
B
A leading question
C
A closed-ended question
D
A metacognitive question
1
Step 1: Understand the types of questions commonly used in cognitive psychology research. These include rhetorical questions, leading questions, closed-ended questions, and metacognitive questions.
Step 2: Define each type of question: A rhetorical question is asked to make a point rather than to get an answer; a leading question suggests a particular answer; a closed-ended question can be answered with a simple 'yes' or 'no'; a metacognitive question prompts reflection on one's own thoughts or understanding.
Step 3: Analyze the example question 'how do you know that she liked her new home?'. Notice that it asks the respondent to reflect on their own reasoning or thought process about the situation.
Step 4: Recognize that because the question encourages thinking about one's own knowledge or reasoning, it fits the definition of a metacognitive question.
Step 5: Conclude that the example is a metacognitive question because it prompts awareness and evaluation of one's own cognitive processes, which is a key focus in cognitive psychology research.
