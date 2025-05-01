Which school of thought in cognitive psychology focuses on how cognitive processes contribute to the development of habits in people and animals?
A
Psychoanalysis
B
Gestalt psychology
C
Structuralism
D
Functionalism
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question, such as 'cognitive processes,' 'development of habits,' and the different schools of thought listed.
Step 2: Review the main focus of each school of thought: Psychoanalysis emphasizes unconscious motives; Gestalt psychology focuses on perception and holistic processing; Structuralism analyzes the structure of the mind; Functionalism studies the purpose of mental processes and behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that Functionalism is concerned with how mental processes help individuals adapt to their environment, including how habits form through cognitive functions.
Step 4: Connect the idea that Functionalism explains the role of cognitive processes in habit formation in both people and animals, aligning with the question's focus.
Step 5: Conclude that Functionalism is the school of thought in cognitive psychology that best fits the description of focusing on how cognitive processes contribute to habit development.
