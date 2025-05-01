In cognitive psychology, which of the following best describes a causal relationship in a text?
A
It refers to a connection where one event or idea directly leads to another event or idea.
B
It refers to a comparison between two unrelated concepts.
C
It refers to the repetition of key words or phrases for emphasis.
D
It refers to the chronological order of events without any implied connection.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a causal relationship in cognitive psychology, which involves identifying how one event or idea directly influences or causes another event or idea.
Step 2: Recognize that a causal relationship implies a cause-and-effect connection, meaning that the occurrence of the first event or idea leads to the occurrence of the second.
Step 3: Differentiate causal relationships from other types of relationships such as comparisons (which highlight similarities or differences), repetitions (which emphasize through repeated words), and chronological order (which simply arranges events in time without implying causation).
Step 4: Analyze the given options by checking which one explicitly describes a direct cause-and-effect link between events or ideas.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a causal relationship is the one stating that one event or idea directly leads to another event or idea.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah