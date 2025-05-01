In cognitive psychology, which process most determines which sensory information will receive further cognitive processing?
A
Memory encoding
B
Motivation
C
Perception
D
Attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: Sensory information refers to the data received from our senses, and cognitive processing is how our brain interprets and uses that data.
Recognize that not all sensory information is processed equally; the brain must select which information to focus on for further analysis.
Identify the psychological process responsible for this selection: Attention is the mechanism that filters sensory input, determining what information is prioritized for deeper cognitive processing.
Differentiate attention from other options: Memory encoding involves storing information, motivation drives behavior, and perception is the interpretation of sensory data, but attention controls what information enters perception and memory.
Conclude that attention acts as a gatekeeper, deciding which sensory information receives further cognitive processing based on factors like relevance and focus.
