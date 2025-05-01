Which of the following is a cognitive influence on eating?
A
Genetic predisposition to taste sensitivity
B
Stomach contractions signaling emptiness
C
Hormonal signals of hunger
D
Beliefs about the healthiness of certain foods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive influences on eating involve mental processes such as thoughts, beliefs, and perceptions that affect eating behavior.
Identify each option and classify it as either a biological or cognitive influence: genetic predisposition relates to biology, stomach contractions are physiological signals, hormonal signals are biological, and beliefs about healthiness are cognitive.
Recognize that beliefs about the healthiness of certain foods involve conscious thought and evaluation, which are key aspects of cognition.
Conclude that among the options, the cognitive influence on eating is the belief about the healthiness of certain foods because it reflects how mental processes guide food choices.
Summarize that cognitive influences differ from biological signals by involving mental interpretations rather than automatic bodily responses.
