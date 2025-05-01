In cognitive psychology, the peripheral route to persuasion often involves which of the following?
A
Focusing on superficial cues such as attractiveness or emotional appeals rather than the quality of the arguments
B
Systematic processing of information and critical thinking
C
Active engagement with complex reasoning and counterarguments
D
Careful evaluation of logical arguments and evidence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the peripheral route to persuasion is a concept from the Elaboration Likelihood Model (ELM) in cognitive psychology, which explains how people are persuaded through different routes depending on their motivation and ability to process information.
Recognize that the peripheral route involves persuasion through superficial or surface-level cues rather than deep, thoughtful analysis of the message content.
Identify examples of peripheral cues, such as the attractiveness of the speaker, emotional appeals, or other factors unrelated to the strength or quality of the arguments presented.
Contrast this with the central route to persuasion, which involves systematic processing, critical thinking, and careful evaluation of logical arguments and evidence.
Conclude that the peripheral route to persuasion often involves focusing on superficial cues like attractiveness or emotional appeals rather than the quality of the arguments.
