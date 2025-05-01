Which of the following best explains why the just-world hypothesis is psychologically appealing to the average person?
A
It reduces feelings of guilt by attributing success solely to luck.
B
It promotes empathy by emphasizing the randomness of life events.
C
It provides a sense of control and predictability by suggesting that people get what they deserve.
D
It encourages individuals to challenge authority and question social norms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the just-world hypothesis: it is the cognitive bias or belief that the world is fair and people get what they deserve, which helps individuals make sense of events around them.
Recognize the psychological appeal: this belief provides comfort by suggesting that outcomes are predictable and controllable, reducing anxiety about randomness or injustice.
Evaluate each option in the problem: determine which explanation aligns with the core idea of the just-world hypothesis providing psychological stability.
Identify that the option stating it 'provides a sense of control and predictability by suggesting that people get what they deserve' directly reflects the main reason why this hypothesis is appealing.
Conclude that this sense of control and predictability helps individuals feel safer and more secure in their understanding of social events, which is why the just-world hypothesis is psychologically attractive.
