Which of the following statements about gossip and story-telling is true according to cognitive psychology?
A
Gossip and story-telling play a role in social bonding and the transmission of cultural information.
B
Gossip is unrelated to memory or attention in cognitive psychology.
C
Story-telling is only used for entertainment and does not influence cognitive processes.
D
Gossip and story-telling are primarily forms of pathological communication with no adaptive function.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of gossip and story-telling in cognitive psychology by considering their functions in human cognition and social interaction.
Step 2: Recognize that gossip and story-telling are linked to memory and attention processes because they involve recalling and sharing information about social events and individuals.
Step 3: Consider the adaptive functions of gossip and story-telling, such as promoting social bonding and facilitating the transmission of cultural norms and knowledge across individuals and groups.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements by noting that gossip is indeed related to memory and attention, story-telling serves more than just entertainment by influencing cognitive processes, and these forms of communication are not pathological but have important social and cognitive roles.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement aligns with cognitive psychology's view that gossip and story-telling contribute to social bonding and cultural information transmission.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah