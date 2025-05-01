Which of the following situations is most likely to be a positive stressor and learning experience?
A
Facing ongoing financial difficulties with no support
B
Starting a challenging new course that matches your interests and abilities
C
Being involved in a serious car accident
D
Experiencing a sudden loss of a close friend
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stressors in psychology. Stressors are events or conditions that cause stress, which can be either positive (eustress) or negative (distress).
Step 2: Identify what makes a stressor positive. Positive stressors, or eustress, typically motivate and enhance performance, often linked to growth, learning, and achievement.
Step 3: Analyze each situation given in the problem to determine if it is likely to cause eustress or distress. For example, ongoing financial difficulties and sudden loss are generally distressing and overwhelming.
Step 4: Recognize that starting a challenging new course that matches your interests and abilities is likely to be a positive stressor because it encourages learning and personal development without overwhelming the individual.
Step 5: Conclude that the situation involving a challenging new course is the most likely to be a positive stressor and learning experience, as it aligns with the concept of eustress in psychology.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah