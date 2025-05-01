Which theory of emotion suggests that effort leads to performance?
A
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
B
Expectancy-Value Theory
C
Cannon-Bard Theory
D
James-Lange Theory
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theory of emotion that links effort to performance, which is more about motivation and expectancy rather than purely emotional experience.
Review the Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory, which explains emotion as a combination of physiological arousal and cognitive labeling, but does not directly address effort and performance.
Consider the Cannon-Bard Theory, which proposes that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously, without linking effort to performance outcomes.
Recall the James-Lange Theory, which suggests that emotions result from physiological responses, but again does not focus on effort influencing performance.
Recognize that the Expectancy-Value Theory is a motivational theory explaining how individuals' effort is influenced by their expectations of success and the value they place on the outcome, thus linking effort to performance.
