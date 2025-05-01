Which of the following theories of emotion is most often used to influence others in social or persuasive contexts?
A
Appraisal theory
B
James-Lange theory
C
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main theories of emotion listed: James-Lange theory, Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, Cannon-Bard theory, and Appraisal theory. Each explains how emotions arise but from different perspectives.
Step 2: Recall that the James-Lange theory suggests emotions result from physiological reactions to stimuli, while the Cannon-Bard theory argues that physiological reactions and emotions occur simultaneously.
Step 3: Recognize that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory emphasizes the role of cognitive labeling of physiological arousal to identify emotions.
Step 4: Focus on the Appraisal theory, which posits that emotions are the result of an individual's evaluation (appraisal) of a situation, making it highly relevant in social and persuasive contexts where interpretation influences emotional response.
Step 5: Conclude that because Appraisal theory centers on cognitive evaluation and interpretation, it is most often used to influence others in social or persuasive contexts by shaping how situations are appraised.
