Which of the following best describes how attitudes toward sex changed in the 1920s in the context of psychological theories of emotion?
A
Sexuality was largely ignored by psychological theories and the public during the 1920s.
B
There was little to no change in sexual attitudes during the 1920s.
C
Sexual attitudes became more liberal, with greater public discussion and acceptance of sexuality.
D
Sexual attitudes became more conservative, with increased restrictions and moral condemnation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the 1920s, often called the 'Roaring Twenties,' a period marked by social change, including shifts in attitudes toward sexuality.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological theories of emotion during this time began to explore human sexuality more openly, reflecting broader cultural changes.
Step 3: Note that the correct description involves increased liberalization of sexual attitudes, with more public discussion and acceptance, contrasting with previous conservative norms.
Step 4: Connect this shift to psychological theories that emphasize the role of emotions and social influences in shaping attitudes and behaviors, including sexuality.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer reflects the liberalization and greater openness about sexuality in the 1920s, consistent with both cultural trends and evolving psychological perspectives on emotion.
