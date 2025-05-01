In cognitive psychology, what does the term 'modeling' most accurately refer to?
A
Learning by observing and imitating the behavior of others
B
Developing abstract theories without reference to behavior
C
Memorizing information through repetition
D
Using mathematical equations to predict cognitive processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that in cognitive psychology, 'modeling' refers to a specific type of learning process.
Step 2: Recognize that modeling involves observing the behavior of others and then imitating or replicating that behavior.
Step 3: Differentiate modeling from other concepts such as developing abstract theories, memorizing through repetition, or using mathematical equations, which are not related to the observational learning process.
Step 4: Recall that modeling is a key concept in social learning theory, emphasizing learning through observation rather than direct experience.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate definition of 'modeling' in cognitive psychology is learning by observing and imitating the behavior of others.
