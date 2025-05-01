the role of reinforcement and punishment in shaping behavior
B
the impact of genetic inheritance on personality
C
the influence of unconscious drives and childhood experiences
D
the study of mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive theory focuses on internal mental processes rather than external behaviors or unconscious drives.
Recognize that cognitive theory studies how people perceive, remember, think, and solve problems.
Identify that the foundation of cognitive theory is the study of mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Compare this with other psychological approaches: behaviorism emphasizes reinforcement and punishment, psychodynamic theory focuses on unconscious drives, and biological perspectives highlight genetic influences.
Conclude that the correct foundation of cognitive theory is the study of mental processes, distinguishing it from other psychological theories.
