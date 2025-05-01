Which of the following is the essence of the cognitive perspective in psychology?
A
It focuses on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
B
It examines the role of genetics and biological processes in behavior.
C
It studies the impact of rewards and punishments on observable behavior.
D
It emphasizes the influence of unconscious drives and childhood experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the cognitive perspective in psychology centers on internal mental processes. These include how people perceive, remember, think, and solve problems.
Step 2: Recognize that this perspective contrasts with other psychological approaches, such as the biological perspective (which focuses on genetics and brain processes), the behavioral perspective (which studies observable behaviors and their reinforcement), and the psychodynamic perspective (which emphasizes unconscious drives and early experiences).
Step 3: Identify key mental processes highlighted by the cognitive perspective, such as perception (how we interpret sensory information), memory (how we store and retrieve information), and problem-solving (how we approach and resolve challenges).
Step 4: Evaluate each answer choice by matching it to the core focus of the cognitive perspective. The correct choice will emphasize mental processes rather than biological, behavioral, or unconscious factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the essence of the cognitive perspective is best captured by the option that focuses on mental processes like perception, memory, and problem-solving.
