In cognitive psychology, learning, memory, and reasoning are considered which type of brain functions?
A
Lower-order brain functions
B
Reflexive brain functions
C
Higher-order brain functions
D
Autonomic brain functions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of brain functions in cognitive psychology. Brain functions are often categorized based on their complexity and the level of conscious control involved.
Step 2: Identify what lower-order brain functions are. These typically include basic processes such as reflexes and simple sensory or motor activities that do not require conscious thought.
Step 3: Recognize autonomic brain functions. These are involuntary processes controlled by the autonomic nervous system, such as heart rate and digestion, which operate without conscious awareness.
Step 4: Define higher-order brain functions. These involve complex mental processes such as learning, memory, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making, which require conscious thought and integration of information.
Step 5: Conclude that since learning, memory, and reasoning involve complex cognitive processes and conscious control, they are classified as higher-order brain functions.
