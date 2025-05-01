Which of the following is a common criticism of attachment theory?
A
It overemphasizes the role of early caregiver relationships and may neglect the influence of culture and later life experiences.
B
It ignores the importance of biological factors in human development.
C
It suggests that attachment styles cannot change throughout the lifespan.
D
It provides a comprehensive explanation for all aspects of personality development.
Step 1: Understand the core premise of attachment theory, which emphasizes the importance of early relationships between infants and their primary caregivers in shaping future social and emotional development.
Step 2: Recognize that a common criticism of attachment theory is that it may place too much emphasis on these early caregiver relationships, potentially overlooking other important factors.
Step 3: Consider alternative influences on development, such as cultural context and experiences later in life, which attachment theory might not fully account for.
Step 4: Evaluate the provided answer choices by comparing them to known critiques of attachment theory, focusing on whether they address the theory's scope and limitations.
Step 5: Identify that the criticism highlighting the overemphasis on early caregiver relationships and neglect of culture and later experiences aligns best with common scholarly critiques of attachment theory.
