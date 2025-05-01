In the context of cognitive psychology, which of the following best characterizes the author's purpose in the passage?
A
To explain how mental processes such as memory and perception influence behavior
B
To analyze the impact of social roles on group conformity
C
To outline the stages of human moral development
D
To describe the biological mechanisms underlying neural activity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the main topic of the passage by focusing on key terms related to cognitive psychology, such as 'memory,' 'perception,' and 'mental processes.'
Step 2: Understand the author's intent by determining whether the passage aims to explain, analyze, outline, or describe a concept within cognitive psychology.
Step 3: Compare each answer choice to the main topic and intent identified. For example, check if the passage discusses mental processes influencing behavior (cognitive psychology) or if it focuses on social roles, moral development, or biological mechanisms.
Step 4: Recognize that cognitive psychology primarily deals with internal mental processes like memory and perception, which influence behavior, rather than social conformity, moral stages, or biological neural activity.
Step 5: Conclude that the best characterization of the author's purpose is to explain how mental processes such as memory and perception influence behavior, as this aligns directly with the focus of cognitive psychology.
