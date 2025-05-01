In the context of working memory in cognitive psychology, which of the following tasks requires the skills of the central executive?
A
Rehearsing a phone number silently
B
Switching attention between two different tasks
C
Recognizing familiar faces
D
Remembering a list of numbers in order
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of working memory: the phonological loop, visuospatial sketchpad, and central executive. The phonological loop handles verbal information rehearsal, the visuospatial sketchpad manages visual and spatial data, and the central executive controls attention and coordinates tasks.
Identify the nature of each task: Rehearsing a phone number silently primarily involves the phonological loop because it deals with verbal repetition.
Recognizing familiar faces mainly relies on long-term memory and visual processing, not directly on the central executive.
Remembering a list of numbers in order involves the phonological loop for maintaining the sequence through rehearsal.
Switching attention between two different tasks requires the central executive because it manages attention control, task switching, and coordination of cognitive processes.
