In the context of cognitive psychology, if John reflects on his earlier boastfulness and experiences cognitive dissonance, how is he most likely to feel about his past behavior?
A
He feels regretful and uncomfortable about his earlier boastfulness.
B
He feels confused but does not experience any emotional response to his earlier boastfulness.
C
He feels proud and satisfied with his earlier boastfulness.
D
He feels indifferent and unaffected by his earlier boastfulness.
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive dissonance in cognitive psychology. Cognitive dissonance occurs when a person experiences psychological discomfort due to holding two conflicting beliefs, attitudes, or behaviors simultaneously.
Step 2: Identify the conflicting elements in John's situation. John previously behaved boastfully, but upon reflection, he recognizes that this behavior conflicts with his current beliefs or values about how he should act.
Step 3: Recognize the emotional response associated with cognitive dissonance. Because of the conflict between his past behavior and current beliefs, John is likely to feel uncomfortable or regretful as he tries to resolve this inconsistency.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not align with cognitive dissonance theory. Feeling proud or indifferent would not create dissonance, and feeling confused without emotional response does not capture the discomfort central to cognitive dissonance.
Step 5: Conclude that John most likely feels regretful and uncomfortable about his earlier boastfulness, as this emotional state reflects the psychological tension caused by cognitive dissonance.
