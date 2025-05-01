The teacher-expectancy effect, which describes how teachers' expectations can influence students' academic performance, reflects the views of which sociological perspective?
A
Conflict theory
B
Structural functionalism
C
Symbolic interactionism
D
Rational choice theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the teacher-expectancy effect, which is the phenomenon where teachers' expectations about students can influence the students' academic performance.
Step 2: Recognize that this effect involves the interaction between individuals (teachers and students) and how meanings and expectations are communicated and interpreted.
Step 3: Review the main sociological perspectives: Conflict theory focuses on power and inequality, Structural functionalism emphasizes social stability and roles, Rational choice theory centers on individual decision-making, and Symbolic interactionism examines social interactions and the meanings individuals assign to them.
Step 4: Identify that the teacher-expectancy effect aligns with Symbolic interactionism because it highlights how social interactions and perceptions (expectations) influence behavior and outcomes.
Step 5: Conclude that the teacher-expectancy effect reflects the views of Symbolic interactionism, as it is concerned with the meanings and interpretations that arise in social interactions.
