In cognitive psychology, receiving a phone call offering you a \$50 gift card in exchange for participating in a survey is an example of which psychological concept?
A
Incentive motivation
B
Classical conditioning
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Sensory adaptation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key elements of the scenario: receiving a phone call offering a \$50 gift card as a reward for participating in a survey.
Understand that the scenario involves a reward (the \$50 gift card) that is used to encourage a specific behavior (participating in the survey).
Recall that in psychology, when a behavior is motivated by the expectation of a reward or positive outcome, this is known as incentive motivation.
Compare the other options: Classical conditioning involves learning through association, cognitive dissonance involves discomfort from conflicting beliefs, and sensory adaptation involves reduced sensitivity to stimuli over time.
Conclude that the concept best matching the scenario is incentive motivation, as it directly relates to behavior driven by anticipated rewards.
