Which of the following is the most effective strategy for a parent to overcome an insecure attachment with their infant?
A
Ignoring the infant's distress to prevent spoiling
B
Consistently responding to the infant's needs with sensitivity and warmth
C
Limiting physical contact to encourage independence
D
Providing rewards only when the infant behaves calmly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attachment theory, which explains the emotional bond between a child and caregiver, emphasizing the importance of secure attachment for healthy development.
Recognize that insecure attachment often arises when a caregiver is inconsistent, unresponsive, or insensitive to an infant's needs, leading to distress and mistrust.
Identify that the most effective strategy to overcome insecure attachment is to provide consistent, sensitive, and warm responses to the infant's needs, which helps build trust and security.
Evaluate why other options like ignoring distress, limiting physical contact, or using rewards for calm behavior are less effective because they do not address the infant's emotional needs directly or consistently.
Conclude that consistently responding with sensitivity and warmth fosters a secure attachment by reassuring the infant that their needs will be met reliably.
