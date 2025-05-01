Which of the following is a long-range effect of secure attachment on development?
A
Greater social competence and emotional regulation in later childhood and adulthood
B
Difficulty forming trusting relationships as adults
C
Lower levels of self-esteem throughout life
D
Increased risk of anxiety disorders in adolescence
1
Understand the concept of secure attachment: Secure attachment is a strong, healthy emotional bond formed between a child and their caregiver, characterized by trust and a sense of safety.
Recognize that attachment styles formed in early childhood influence later developmental outcomes, including social, emotional, and psychological functioning.
Identify long-range effects of secure attachment by reviewing psychological research, which shows that secure attachment typically leads to positive outcomes such as better social skills and emotional regulation.
Contrast secure attachment outcomes with those of insecure attachment styles, which are often linked to difficulties like trouble trusting others, low self-esteem, or increased anxiety.
Conclude that the long-range effect of secure attachment is greater social competence and emotional regulation in later childhood and adulthood, as these are well-documented developmental benefits.
