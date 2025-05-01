Which of the following is not considered a universal scientific finding regarding attachment?
A
Secure attachment in infancy is associated with better social and emotional outcomes later in life.
B
Attachment behaviors can be observed across different cultures.
C
All children form attachments exclusively to their biological mothers.
D
Early attachment experiences can influence future relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of attachment in psychology, which refers to the emotional bond that develops between an infant and their primary caregiver, typically influencing social and emotional development.
Step 2: Recognize that universal scientific findings about attachment include that secure attachment in infancy is linked to better social and emotional outcomes later in life, attachment behaviors are observed across different cultures, and early attachment experiences influence future relationships.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'All children form attachments exclusively to their biological mothers' and consider cross-cultural and empirical research evidence showing that children can form attachments to multiple caregivers, not just biological mothers.
Step 4: Identify that the statement about exclusive attachment to biological mothers is not supported universally and contradicts findings that attachment can be formed with various caregivers, including fathers, grandparents, or other significant adults.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'All children form attachments exclusively to their biological mothers' is the one that is not considered a universal scientific finding regarding attachment.
