Which of the following best describes Erik Erikson's notion of intimacy?
A
The experience of emotional detachment and avoidance of close relationships
B
The tendency to seek physical closeness and comfort from a caregiver during times of stress
C
The process of developing a strong sense of personal identity and independence
D
The ability to form close, committed relationships with others while maintaining a sense of self
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development includes eight stages, each characterized by a central conflict that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Step 2: Identify that the stage related to intimacy is typically the sixth stage, called 'Intimacy vs. Isolation,' which occurs in young adulthood.
Step 3: Recognize that 'intimacy' in Erikson's theory refers to the ability to form close, committed relationships with others while maintaining one's own identity and sense of self.
Step 4: Differentiate intimacy from other concepts such as emotional detachment (which relates to isolation), seeking comfort from caregivers (which relates to earlier stages like trust vs. mistrust), and developing personal identity (which is the focus of the previous stage, 'Identity vs. Role Confusion').
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of Erikson's notion of intimacy is the ability to form close, committed relationships with others while maintaining a sense of self.
