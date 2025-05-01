Which of the following is one of the four major causes of poor listening discussed in your textbook regarding attachment?
A
Using active listening techniques
B
Having a secure attachment style
C
Focusing on personal biases instead of the speaker's message
D
Engaging in empathetic responses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the four major causes of poor listening related to attachment styles, as discussed in your psychology textbook.
Recall that poor listening can be caused by factors that interfere with accurately receiving or interpreting the speaker's message, such as personal biases or emotional filters.
Recognize that 'Using active listening techniques' and 'Engaging in empathetic responses' are generally strategies to improve listening, not causes of poor listening.
Know that 'Having a secure attachment style' typically supports better interpersonal communication and listening, so it is unlikely to be a cause of poor listening.
Identify that 'Focusing on personal biases instead of the speaker's message' is a common cause of poor listening because it distracts from understanding the speaker's intent, making it the correct choice.
