Which of the following theorists proposed influential theories of infant attachment?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Jean Piaget
D
John Bowlby
Understand the concept of infant attachment, which refers to the emotional bond that develops between an infant and their primary caregiver, influencing the child's social and emotional development.
Review the contributions of each theorist listed: Sigmund Freud focused on psychosexual development, B.F. Skinner on behaviorism and operant conditioning, Jean Piaget on cognitive development stages, and John Bowlby on attachment theory.
Recognize that John Bowlby is the theorist who proposed the influential attachment theory, emphasizing the importance of a secure bond between infants and caregivers for healthy psychological development.
Recall that Bowlby's theory was later expanded by Mary Ainsworth, who identified different attachment styles through her 'Strange Situation' experiments.
Conclude that among the options, John Bowlby is the correct answer because he specifically developed the foundational theory of infant attachment.
