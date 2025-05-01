Which theory asserts that there are three basic needs: competence, autonomy, and relatedness?
A
Self-Determination Theory
B
James-Lange Theory
C
Cannon-Bard Theory
D
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
Step 1: Identify the key components mentioned in the question: three basic needs - competence, autonomy, and relatedness.
Step 2: Recall the psychological theories related to motivation and human needs. Consider which theory specifically focuses on intrinsic motivation and psychological needs.
Step 3: Review the options given: James-Lange Theory, Cannon-Bard Theory, Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory, and Self-Determination Theory.
Step 4: Understand that James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, and Schachter-Singer theories primarily address emotions and their physiological or cognitive components, not basic psychological needs.
Step 5: Recognize that Self-Determination Theory is the one that asserts the three basic psychological needs of competence, autonomy, and relatedness, which are essential for motivation and well-being.
