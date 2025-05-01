According to research on the theories of emotion, evidence suggests that we consolidate our memories of recent life events through which of the following processes?
A
Sensory adaptation
B
REM sleep
C
Classical conditioning
D
Operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is about how memories of recent life events are consolidated according to theories of emotion.
Recall that memory consolidation is the process by which short-term memories are stabilized into long-term memories.
Recognize that REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep is a stage of sleep strongly linked to memory consolidation, especially for emotional and procedural memories.
Differentiate REM sleep from other options: Sensory adaptation is about sensory receptor response, classical conditioning and operant conditioning are learning processes but not directly about memory consolidation during sleep.
Conclude that the process through which memories of recent life events are consolidated, especially emotional ones, is REM sleep.
