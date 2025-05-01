In cognitive psychology, what term describes the brain's ability to process multiple aspects of information simultaneously?
A
Selective attention
B
Serial processing
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Parallel processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the brain's ability to process multiple aspects of information simultaneously.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Selective attention refers to focusing on one specific stimulus while ignoring others; Serial processing involves handling one piece of information at a time in sequence; Sensory adaptation is the diminished sensitivity to a constant stimulus over time.
Understand that the term describing simultaneous processing of multiple information streams is different from focusing on one stimulus or adapting to stimuli.
Recognize that Parallel processing is the cognitive ability to process several pieces of information at the same time, such as recognizing color, shape, and motion all at once.
Conclude that the correct term for the brain's simultaneous processing of multiple information aspects is Parallel processing.
