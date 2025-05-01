In cognitive psychology, what does it mean when researchers say that the brain is frugal in variability?
A
The brain tends to minimize unnecessary changes in neural activity, maintaining consistent patterns to optimize cognitive efficiency.
B
The brain uses a large amount of energy to produce highly variable neural responses.
C
The brain frequently alters its neural activity to adapt to every minor change in the environment.
D
The brain avoids any form of variability, resulting in completely uniform neural responses across all situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'variability' in neural activity, which refers to how much the brain's neural responses change over time or across different situations.
Step 2: Recognize that the brain is described as 'frugal in variability' because it aims to avoid unnecessary or excessive changes in neural activity, which can be energetically costly and inefficient.
Step 3: Consider that maintaining consistent patterns of neural activity helps the brain optimize cognitive efficiency by reducing the energy required to process information and respond to stimuli.
Step 4: Differentiate this from the idea that the brain produces highly variable or constantly changing neural responses, which would be less efficient and more energy-demanding.
Step 5: Conclude that the phrase means the brain minimizes unnecessary variability, keeping neural activity stable unless changes are needed for adaptation or learning.
