Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a primary reinforcer?
A
Money.
B
Shelter.
C
Water.
D
Food.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of primary reinforcers: Primary reinforcers are stimuli that are naturally reinforcing because they satisfy basic biological needs, such as food, water, and shelter.
Recognize the difference between primary and secondary reinforcers: Secondary reinforcers, like money, are not inherently satisfying but gain their reinforcing power through association with primary reinforcers.
Analyze each option: Water, food, and shelter are all primary reinforcers because they fulfill basic survival needs. Money, however, is a secondary reinforcer because it has no intrinsic value but can be used to obtain primary reinforcers.
Identify the correct answer: The question asks for the option that is NOT a primary reinforcer. Based on the analysis, money is the correct answer.
Conclude: Money is a secondary reinforcer, while water, food, and shelter are primary reinforcers. This distinction is key to understanding reinforcement in behavioral psychology.
