Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a laboratory experiment, mice who fail to pull a lever when cued are given a mild electric shock. This is an example of...
A
Positive reinforcement.
B
Negative reinforcement.
C
Positive punishment.
D
Negative punishment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Positive punishment involves adding an aversive stimulus to decrease a behavior, while negative punishment involves removing a desirable stimulus to decrease a behavior. Positive reinforcement adds a desirable stimulus to increase a behavior, and negative reinforcement removes an aversive stimulus to increase a behavior.
Identify the behavior in question: The behavior is the mice failing to pull the lever when cued.
Determine the consequence of the behavior: The mice receive a mild electric shock when they fail to pull the lever.
Analyze the consequence: The electric shock is an aversive stimulus that is being added as a result of the mice's failure to pull the lever. This is intended to decrease the likelihood of the behavior (failing to pull the lever) in the future.
Conclude the type of operant conditioning: Since an aversive stimulus (electric shock) is added to decrease a behavior, this is an example of positive punishment.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice