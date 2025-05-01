Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, modifications to reinforcement and punishment can influence behavior. Which of the following modifications to reinforcement would increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again?
I. Reinforcing the behavior as quickly as possible after it occurs.
II. Providing a reward that is appropriate and desirable for the organism.
III. Punishing a desired behavior consistently.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning. Operant conditioning is a learning process where behaviors are influenced by their consequences. Reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior occurring again, while punishment decreases it.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement (I). Reinforcing the behavior as quickly as possible after it occurs is a principle of effective reinforcement. Immediate reinforcement strengthens the association between the behavior and the reward, making it more likely to occur again.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement (II). Providing a reward that is appropriate and desirable for the organism is crucial for reinforcement to be effective. If the reward is not meaningful or desirable, it will not motivate the organism to repeat the behavior.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement (III). Punishing a desired behavior consistently contradicts the goal of reinforcement. Punishment decreases the likelihood of a behavior, so it would not increase the likelihood of a desired behavior occurring again.
Step 5: Combine the analysis. Based on the principles of operant conditioning, only statements I and II align with the goal of increasing the likelihood of a behavior occurring again. Therefore, the correct answer is I & II.
