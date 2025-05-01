Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In ratio-based reinforcement schedules, rewards are given at regular time intervals.
A
True.
B
False, in ratio-based reinforcement schedules rewards are given based in the ratio of responses to reinforcement.
C
False, in ratio-based reinforcement schedules rewards are given at irregular time intervals.
D
False, in ratio-based reinforcement schedules rewards are given at regular time intervals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reinforcement schedules: Reinforcement schedules are rules that determine how and when a behavior is followed by a reinforcer. They are divided into two main types: ratio-based and interval-based schedules.
Clarify the difference between ratio-based and interval-based schedules: Ratio-based schedules provide reinforcement based on the number of responses, while interval-based schedules provide reinforcement based on the passage of time.
Analyze the statement: The problem states that in ratio-based reinforcement schedules, rewards are given at regular time intervals. This aligns more with interval-based schedules, not ratio-based schedules.
Evaluate the options: The correct answer should clarify that ratio-based reinforcement schedules are based on the ratio of responses to reinforcement, not time intervals.
Select the best correction: The correct answer is 'False, in ratio-based reinforcement schedules rewards are given based on the ratio of responses to reinforcement.'
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice