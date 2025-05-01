Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Multiple Choice
Jerome completes a very demanding project at work, and his boss rewards him with a modest bonus on his next paycheck. This is an example of...
A
Positive reinforcement.
B
Negative reinforcement.
C
Positive punishment.
D
Negative punishment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reinforcement and punishment: Reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior occurring again, while punishment decreases it. Positive means adding something, and negative means taking something away.
Identify the behavior in the scenario: Jerome completes a demanding project at work. This is the behavior we are analyzing.
Determine the consequence of the behavior: Jerome's boss rewards him with a modest bonus on his next paycheck. This is the consequence of his behavior.
Analyze the type of consequence: Since a bonus is being added as a reward, this is an example of adding something pleasant to encourage the behavior.
Conclude the type of operant conditioning: Adding a reward to increase the likelihood of the behavior (completing demanding projects) happening again is an example of positive reinforcement.
